Oresama Teacher: Volume 23 manga review

Mafuyu Kurosaki was once the take-charge, hard-hitting leader (“ bancho ”) of a high school gang. Hoping to reform her daughter of her delinquent ways, Mafuyu's mother sent Mafuyu to Midorigaoka Academy , an isolated school far off in the country. There, Mafuyu reunited with Takaomi Saeki , the childhood friend who set her on the path of delinquency. Now, Saeki is Mafuyu’s homeroom teacher.



As Oresama Teacher , Vol. 23 (Chapters 129 to 134) opens, Mafuyu enters her final year of high school. Most of the schools' delinquents have graduated, and Mafuyu, Hayasaka , and their friends are looking forward to a peaceful senior year. However, a mysterious freshman has arrived, and she has diabolical plans for Takaomi Saeki , which may cost Mafuyu a homeroom teacher.



Meanwhile, something strange is going on a Kiyama High School , a rival high school, where its students are getting beat up... apparently by someone from Midorigaoka. When Mafuyu and recently graduated student, Kyotaro Okegawa , investigate, they discover another mystery.



[This volume includes six pages of four-panel comics.]



THE LOWDOWN: I have always found the Oresama Teacher manga to be a bit inconsistent. When it is good, it can be a fun read, although at other times it can be a bit obtuse.



Oresama Teacher Graphic Novel Volume 23 begins the final year of high school for the series' star, Mafuyu Kurosaki. Creator Izumi Tsubaki immediately launches the narrative into a series of mysteries, and I think that makes Vol. 23 a pivotal volume. With the start of the new school year comes change, and this change offers fresh and engaging subplots to keep the readers coming back. I have to admit that I find the volume intriguing enough to make me come back.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of offbeat high school shojo manga will want to try the Shojo Beat title, Oresama Teacher .



A

8 out of 10







Rating: 8 /10

