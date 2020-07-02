Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press to Participate in "AX Lite" Virtual Event

By Leroy Douresseaux



Catch Yen Press Official Virtual Panels at AX Lite - TOMORROW! Friday July 3rd



Fans and press are invited to tune in tomorrow – Friday July 3rd - to catch Yen Press’ virtual panels for AX Lite.



AX Lite presents a virtual slate of panels and digital programming celebrating anime and Japanese pop culture to fans in the comfort of their homes! Join AX Lite on July 3-4, 2020 for two full days of livestream content, including special guests, industry announcements, Q&As, giveaways, and more!



No registration is required—anybody and everybody is welcome!



Two Yen Press panels are scheduled:



Yen Press Official Industry Panel – Friday, July 3rd at 1:20pm PST



Join Yen Press, the publisher of hit series such as Sword Art Online, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and Black Butler, for a series of exciting manga and light novel announcements!



Yen Press Presents So I’m A Spider So What? Official Light Novel Panel – Saturday, July 4th at 12:20pm PST



Join Yen Press for a deep dive into the hit adventure, So I’m A Spider So What? with a special panel focusing on the light novel that inspired the popular anime series and bestselling manga series.



Panels will be accessible via Twitch and YouTube. Access information and links to the streams are available at: https://www.anime-expo.org/2020-lite/



The full schedule of AX Lite virtual programming is available at: https://www.anime-expo.org/plan/schedule/



Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

