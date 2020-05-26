Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks"

By Leroy Douresseaux







Yen Press to Publish Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks



An Impressive Collection of Art from the Game of the Year



Yen Press announced the acquisition of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks, a collection of artwork from the hit video game that includes character profiles and concept designs. The imagery included in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks covers all aspects of the game including backgrounds, weapons, monsters and more.



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest video game created by FromSoftware, the iconic studio responsible for the Dark Souls series and Bloodbourne. It was one of best-selling games of 2019 with over 4 million units sold and won Game of the Year 2019 by GameSpot’s The Game Awards. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks is a must have for many fans eager to re-experience and learn more about the mysterious fantasy world of the game.



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks

Created by FromSoftware, Inc.



Experience SEKIRO’s unique take on the blood-soaked history of Japan’s Sengoku Period with over 300 pages of storyboards, character designs, and concept art!



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks is scheduled for an October 2020 release. Yen Press will also release Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying, a manga prequel of the video game, in print in June 2020.



About Yen Press, LLC

Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



https://twitter.com/yenpress

https://www.facebook.com/yenpress/

https://www.instagram.com/yenpress/







Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

Join the discussion:





