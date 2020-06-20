Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces "Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying"

By Leroy Douresseaux







Manga publisher Yen Press has detailed the release next week of Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying, a new manga series inspired by the hit Sekiro video game.



Seikro is one of the most successful console games of the 2019, shipping almost four million copies!



Sekrio was cited as receiving "universal acclaim" according to Metacritic and won numerous awards, including Game of the Year from The Game Awards 2019 and the Japan Game Award's Award for Excellence.



Delving into history unexplored in the game, Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying provides rich insight into the history of the game’s main character.



Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying launches in print and digitally on June 23rd.



Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying Summary :

Life beyond death...A foolish notion with which to deceive oneself. But what happens when death does not come? Hanbei the Undying has lived longer than most, yet he's found no sense of purpose along the way-no reason to swing his blade. With a history vaster than most could hope to comprehend, it's only natural to wonder: Who exactly was he before he met the Wolf? Find out in this must-read tale for fans of FromSoftware's hit game SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice!







Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

