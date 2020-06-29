ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces "Bestia Volume One"


By Leroy Douresseaux
June 29, 2020 - 15:30

BESTIA_V1.jpg
Bestia Volume 1 cover image

Yen Press Launches BESTIA Fantasy Adventure Manga Series

News of a new fantasy adventure manga series launch from Yen Press as the publisher details the release of BESTIA.

The series was highlighted in a Tweet from Yen Press: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1276189169111400450

Bestia Volume 1 is available now and features story by Makoto Sanda and artwork by Miyakokashiwa.

Chasing a faint memory from childhood, Asuka Tsukasa travels to London...and falls headlong into fantasy, intrigue, and the piercing gaze of a beautiful beast girl!

BESTIA Summary:

"Asuka, you are my keeper."

Asuka Tsukasa has an irrational fear of animals, especially dogs-which makes studying abroad in London, city of dog lovers, a bit of a challenge for him. There, in his vanished mother's hometown, he hopes to find a clue to her whereabouts and to meet the mysterious smiling girl from his dreams. But life only gets harder for this zoophobe when he's invited to join a secret organization that seeks to coexist with beasts and protect the world from the ones that go out of control. At least he gets to meet that girl-though she turns out.



Last Updated: June 29, 2020 - 15:34

Join the discussion:

Add a Comment


    RSS       Mobile       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2020, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy