Yen Press Announces "Bestia Volume One"

Yen Press Launches BESTIA Fantasy Adventure Manga Series



News of a new fantasy adventure manga series launch from Yen Press as the publisher details the release of BESTIA.



The series was highlighted in a Tweet from Yen Press: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1276189169111400450



Bestia Volume 1 is available now and features story by Makoto Sanda and artwork by Miyakokashiwa.



Chasing a faint memory from childhood, Asuka Tsukasa travels to London...and falls headlong into fantasy, intrigue, and the piercing gaze of a beautiful beast girl!



BESTIA Summary:



"Asuka, you are my keeper."



Asuka Tsukasa has an irrational fear of animals, especially dogs-which makes studying abroad in London, city of dog lovers, a bit of a challenge for him. There, in his vanished mother's hometown, he hopes to find a clue to her whereabouts and to meet the mysterious smiling girl from his dreams. But life only gets harder for this zoophobe when he's invited to join a secret organization that seeks to coexist with beasts and protect the world from the ones that go out of control. At least he gets to meet that girl-though she turns out.







