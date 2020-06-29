Comics /
Press Releases
Yen Press Announces "Bestia Volume One"
By Leroy Douresseaux
June 29, 2020 - 15:30
|Bestia Volume 1 cover image
Yen Press Launches BESTIA Fantasy Adventure Manga Series
News of a new fantasy adventure manga series launch from Yen Press as the publisher details the release of BESTIA.
The series was highlighted in a Tweet from Yen Press: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1276189169111400450
Bestia Volume 1 is available now and features story by Makoto Sanda and artwork by Miyakokashiwa.
Chasing a faint memory from childhood, Asuka Tsukasa travels to London...and falls headlong into fantasy, intrigue, and the piercing gaze of a beautiful beast girl!
BESTIA Summary:
"Asuka, you are my keeper."
Asuka Tsukasa has an irrational fear of animals, especially dogs-which makes studying abroad in London, city of dog lovers, a bit of a challenge for him. There, in his vanished mother's hometown, he hopes to find a clue to her whereabouts and to meet the mysterious smiling girl from his dreams. But life only gets harder for this zoophobe when he's invited to join a secret organization that seeks to coexist with beasts and protect the world from the ones that go out of control. At least he gets to meet that girl-though she turns out.
Last Updated: June 29, 2020 - 15:34
