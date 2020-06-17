Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces "Restaurant to Another World"

By Leroy Douresseaux







Yen Press incites appetites among readers as it prepares to launch the new culinary-themed manga series – Restaurant to Another World – on June 23rd.



The company announced the series on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1272909191699673088



Restaurant From Another World is written by Junpei Inuzuka and features artwork by Katsumi Enami, the illustrator for the popular light novel series Baccano!



The new series is based on the popular light novel of the same name. An anime series is also currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.



Restaurant From Another World Summary:



By all appearances, Western Restaurant Nekoya is a normal restaurant serving normal people-but unbeknownst to the regulars, it also attracts an alternative clientele. Every Saturday, all manner of fantastical beings come to dine, and what is familiar fare to humans can be downright exotic for visitors from beyond. To these customers, Nekoya is known by a different name: Restaurant to Another World.



READERS BEWARE: Reading this manga may lead to uncontrollable drooling and a grumbling belly!







Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

