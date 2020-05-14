Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press to Release Two New "Star Wars" Manga

By Leroy Douresseaux







Yen Press to Release Two New Star Wars Manga — Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan and Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan

Star Wars Rebels

About Yen Press, LLC

Join the Rebel Alliance as they launch an epic battle against the Galactic Empire in a pair of riveting new Star Wars manga taking place before the events ofYen Press, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, presents Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan and Star Wars Rebels. Both ongoing series will be available in print and digital.Story by Claudia GrayArt by Haruichi FurudateA manga adaptation of the beloved YA Star Wars novel, Leia, Princess of Alderaan, by Claudia Gray.The never-before-told story of how young Leia Organa comes to join the rebellion against the evil Empire. Claudia Gray is the author of Star Wars Lost Stars, a Star Wars YA novel adapted into a manga published by Yen Press.A young Princess Leia spends her days learning the ways of politics, aiding those in need and preparing for the traditional ceremony in which she declares her intention to one day rule Alderaan. But as Leia prepares herself to be named the heir of the throne, she becomes aware of the growing distance between her and her parents, who behind closed doors are leaders of the newly-formed Rebellion. Upon learning her parents’ secrets, Leia must now make a choice between her responsibility to the people of Alderaan and her responsibility to save a galaxy crushed by the rule of the Empire.Story and Art by Akira AokiA manga adaptation of the hit 3D animated series Star Wars Rebels seen on Disney XD.The animated series launched with the first two episodes titled Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion and was followed by four seasons that aired from 2014 to 2018. The critically-acclaimed show featured fan-favorite Star Wars characters, such as Kanan Jarrus, who was the focus of his own novel and comic book series, and Chopper, a droid who made a brief appearance in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.Set during an era when the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a fledgling rebellion against the Empire begins to take form. Star Wars Rebels takes place in the area surrounding the planet Lothal, where the Galactic Empire battles against Ezra, a teenage con artist with latent Force abilities, Kanan, one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, and the rest of the ragtag rebels on board the starship Ghost.Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.https://twitter.com/yenpresshttps://www.facebook.com/yenpress/https://www.instagram.com/yenpress/

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





