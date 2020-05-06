Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces Svetlana Chmakova's Weirn Books

JY Introduces Characters from Svetlana Chmakova’s The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods



Debut Volume of a Brand-New Graphic Novel Series from Svetlana Chmakova the Creator of the Berrybrook Middle School Series



JY , the Yen Press imprint dedicated to middle grade readers, introduced the leading characters of The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods , the first volume in a brand new series by Svetlana Chmakova , the creator of the best-selling graphic novels Awkward, Brave and Crush.



Widely praised for creating fun and relatable characters that appeal to readers of all ages, the gang from The Weirn Books, from protagonist Ailis Thornton and her cousin Na’ya Leiburne-Thornton to their nemesis Patricia Chow, are sure to become favorites among Svetlana Chmakova’s many dedicated fans in a new series that has all the fun of Berrybrook Middle School with a supernatural twist!



The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods



Story & Artwork by Svetlana Chmakova



In the Night Realm, shifters, vampires, weirns, and other night things passing for human may prowl the streets, but school is still in session—and you still have to do your homework!



The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods is available in print and digitally on June 16, 2020.



About the Author

Svetlana Chmakova was born and raised in Russia until the age of 16, when her family emigrated to Canada. She quickly made a name for herself with graphic novels such as Dramacon, Nightschool, the manga adaptation of James Patterson's Witch & Wizard and the webcomic Chasing Rainbows. Her Berrybrook Middle School series has captivated readers of all ages since the publication of its first volume Awkward in 2015 and has cemented her place as one of the most beloved creators in the world of middle grade graphic novels.



Additional information on Svetlana Chmakova is available on her official website at: svetlania.com/.



About Yen Press, LLC

­­Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



