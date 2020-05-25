Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces a New Edition of "Gabby & Gator"

By Leroy Douresseaux







JY to Publish a New Edition of Gabby & Gator



A Tale of An Unlikely Friendship Between Two Misfits—the Eco-conscious Gabby and the Water-phobic Gator—by James Burks



JY, the Yen Press imprint dedicated to middle grade readers, announced a new edition of Gabby & Gator by James Burks, the creator of the Bird & Squirrel graphic novel series. Gabby & Gator was one of the earliest middle grade graphic novels by Yen Press, a title originally published in 2010. The JY edition of Gabby & Gator will feature an updated logo and a newly drawn cover illustration by James Burks.



Gator has just never seemed to fit in with the other neighborhood pets...probably because he has a nasty habit of eating the other neighborhood pets. Flushed down the toilet as a little snapper, Gator spends his days alone in the sewers...



On the streets above, little Gabby has never seemed to fit in with the other kids in town. She'd rather collect bottles and practice her tuba than gossip with the girls down at the pool, but it does get lonely being the only vegetarian on the block...



When Gabby and Gator meet, their fun and adventures prove that the best friends are those who accept you as you are, teeth and all!



The JY edition of Gabby & Gator is scheduled for an October 2020 release.



About the Author

James Burks is an artist widely known for creating the Bird & Squirrel series and the Pigs and a Blanket picture book series as well as illustrative work on the Haggis and Tank Unleashed and The Adventures of Allie and Amy books. Additionally, James is known for his work in the animation industry having worked at studios such as Warner Brothers Feature Animation and Disney Feature Animation. He worked on feature films such as Space Jam, The Iron Giant, The Emperor's New Groove, Atlantis and Treasure Planet as well as animated series such as Bravest Warriors, Wow Wow Wubbzy and the Power Puff Girls reboot.



Additional information on James Burks is available on his official website at: jamesburks.com/.



About Yen Press, LLC

Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

