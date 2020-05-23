Comics / Comics News

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga for October 2020

By Leroy Douresseaux







Yen Press Acquires Three New Manga Series for October 2020



Yen Press, LLC announced its latest manga acquisitions today, which include Sword Art Online Progressive Transient Barcarolle, Heterogenia Linguistico and My Broken Mariko. All three will release in October 2020.



Sword Art Online Progressive Transient Barcarolle

Story by Reki Kawahara

Art by Shiomi Miyoshi

Original Illustration by abec



Though the fourth floor of Aincrad was supposed to be only a dreary, dried up riverbed, it’s been transformed into a lattice of countless canals! Kirito and Asuna will need a gondola if they want to continue forward...



Sword Art Online Progressive Transient Barcarolle is a continuation of the manga adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive, a spin-off of the original light novels that tell the untold stories taking place in the first two years of the characters’ time trapped in the game world.



Heterogenia Linguistico

Story and Art by Salt Seno



After his professor is injured, rookie linguist Hakaba is entrusted with his work, a research trip to study the language of monsters. Travelling together with his guide Susuki, he dives into the complex world of interspecies communication!



Heterogenia Linguistico is a fantasy manga with slice-of-life elements, a unique series that focuses on how various creatures such as werewolves and slimes communicate. Heterogenia Linguistico is part of a rising trend in manga with unconventional twists on fantasy storytelling such as Delicious in Dungeon and A Witch’s Printing Office.



My Broken Mariko

Story and Art by Waka Hirako



Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.



My Broken Mariko is an intense and emotional josei manga that addresses suicide and abuse. An utterly impressive work that is sure to appeal to the passionate josei fanbase, My Broken Mariko will be published in a deluxe hardcover format.



About Yen Press, LLC

Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press has quickly risen to become one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in the North American marketplace and a driving force in the introduction of light novels and Japanese literature to new readers through its Yen On imprint. For more information, visit www.yenpress.com







Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

Join the discussion:





