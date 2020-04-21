ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Yen Press Announces "I'm a Behemoth" Manga


By Leroy Douresseaux
April 21, 2020 - 13:56

imabehemoth01.jpg
I'm a Behemoth Volume 1 cover image

Yen Press Launches New Manga Series - I"M A BEHEMOTH

Publisher Yen Press takes readers on a hilarious, fantasy action/adventure with the launch of the new manga series - I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet.

The series, written by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki, debuts Tues., April 21st in print and digitally. It’s rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers.

Yen Press announced the launch of the series earlier on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1252622755696123904

A comedic fantasy manga based on the popular light novel series. In this new adventure, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the world, and when he meets a beautiful elf girl, he's ready to fight at her side. Problem is, a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like...a house cat?!

Yen Press will also launch the original light novel series for I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet under its Yen On literary imprint this summer.


Last Updated: April 21, 2020 - 14:00

