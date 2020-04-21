Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces "I'm a Behemoth" Manga

By Leroy Douresseaux







Publisher Yen Press takes readers on a hilarious, fantasy action/adventure with the launch of the new manga series - I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet.



The series, written by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki , debuts Tues., April 21st in print and digitally. It’s rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers.



Yen Press announced the launch of the series earlier on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yenpress/status/1252622755696123904



A comedic fantasy manga based on the popular light novel series. In this new adventure, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the world, and when he meets a beautiful elf girl, he's ready to fight at her side. Problem is, a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like...a house cat?!



Yen Press will also launch the original light novel series for I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet under its Yen On literary imprint this summer.







