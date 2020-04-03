Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Reschedules Releases Due to COVID-19

By Leroy Douresseaux







Yen Press Reschedules Light Novel and Manga Releases



A Reduction in Monthly Releases and a Shift in Schedule in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic



Yen Press announced today that it will forego the solicitation of their September 2020 catalog and will reschedule the print and digital publication of several volumes of manga and light novels. Titles originally solicited with an on-sale date between May and August will be redistributed through September, reducing new releases in the coming months. This decision is a response to the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on key Yen Press partners, in particular distributors and retailers, as well as fans and readers of Yen Press books.



April Yen Press titles will be released as scheduled.



Readers are encouraged to check YenPress.com for the full statement from the publisher and future updates on specific titles.



About Yen Press, LLC

­­Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



https://twitter.com/yenpress



https://www.facebook.com/yenpress/



https://www.instagram.com/yenpress/







Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





