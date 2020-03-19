Comics / Comics News

Yen Press Names Mark de Vera Sales and Marketing Director

As of January 2020, Yen Press has appointed Mark de Vera as Sales and Marketing Director. In this role, de Vera will lead comprehensive initiatives to drive consumer awareness for the publisher’s extensive catalog of manga, light novels and original content as well as leverage existing distribution partners and cultivate new sales channels.



As Sales and Marketing Director, de Vera will develop and implement comprehensive marketing aimed at developing consumer-oriented branding and the expansion of important reader demographics including the YA and middle grade categories. He will manage Yen Press’s social media presence and will provide oversight for publicity, advertising and convention activities. He will also coordinate sales efforts with key domestic accounts in partnership with Hachette Book Group, the direct market with Diamond Comic Distributors and international accounts with Diamond Book Distributors. He reports to Kurt Hassler, Publisher and Managing Director of Yen Press, and is based at the publisher’s headquarters in New York City.



Mark de Vera joins Yen Press from VIZ Media, where he served as Senior Sales Manager, overseeing the relationship with Diamond Comic Distributors and the direct market as well as digital publishing vendors such as comiXology. He was also involved in many aspects of the manga licensing and acquisition process and provided extensive industry reporting, analysis and insight to the publishing team.



About Yen Press, LLC

­­Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



