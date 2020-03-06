Comics / Press Releases

Yen Press Announces Light Novel "Konosuba..."

By Leroy Douresseaux







Light Novel Acquisition Announcement — Yen Press Acquires Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World! Bonus Story: We Are The Megumin Bandits



Yen Press, LLC announced today the acquisition of the Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! Bonus Story: We are the Megumin Bandits light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations by Kasumi Morino.



The right magic words can stir a person’s soul. For Megumin, those words are “vigilante justice.” Join everyone’s favorite one-trick wizard, as well as Iris the Headstrong, Cecily the Problematic, and Yunyun…as they get a taste of the righteous bandit lifestyle! Evil aristocrats beware!



“For the sake of justice, there’s no line I won’t cross! No criminal act I won’t commit!”



An ongoing bonus series that ties into the light novel spinoff Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, which features the beloved arch-wizard Megumin as the protagonist, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Bonus Story: We are the Megumin Bandits is a laugh-out-loud series filled with vigilante justice and plenty of Megumin!



Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! Bonus Story: We are the Megumin Bandits is slated for release August 2020 in trade paperback and digital.



