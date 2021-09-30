Comics / Comics News

Gun Honey #1

By Hervé St-Louis



Joanna Tan is Gun Honey. Her job is put the weapon in reach for the trigger, no matter where it has to be. Then, she disappears and takes on another job. It’s a good gig but what happens when the government finally catches up to you because you worked with the wrong people at one point? Gun Honey is about to find out.It's a simple premise and story that’s enjoyable. She’s the back up of guys like James Bond. Instead of having them carry the weapons, she stacks it somewhere where the assassin can find it and then finish the job. This is a set up issue that’s well constructed and not wordy at all. That’s quite a change, letting the illustration carry the narrative. We find out just enough to reach the cliff hanger at the end, wondering if Gun Honey will survive. Of course, she’ll be back next issue, but it’s fun to see her trapped in some weird predicament.Ang Hor Kheng is the kind of comic illustrator that you rarely see these days. He’s like Alexz Raymond mixed with some Ryoichi Ikegami. The shapes are less sturdy than Ikegami, but more approximate, like Raymond. The lines are not straight, but you can still feel the confidence in the hand of the artist. It becomes impressionism with a touch of realism. This creates a moody feel which has East Asian taste.The line work which covers every shade of grey is good here and I admit, after looking at comic art going in the opposite direction of the illustrative school, it feels odd and even dirty to look at this comic. Well, If you want to feel dirty, the tit for tat artwork will give you plenty of that anyway.

Rating: 8 /10