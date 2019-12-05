Comics / Manga

Rin-ne: Volume 31 manga review

Sakura Mamiya , once upon a time, had a mysterious encounter with the afterlife. This caused her to gain the ability to see ghosts. Now in high school, Sakura wishes the ghosts would leave her alone. Then, she meets Rinne Rokudo , who is a shinigami (god of death)... sort of, and her life is drawn deeper into the amazing and sometimes perilous boundary between the living and the dead.



As Rin-ne , Vol. 31 (Chapters 299 to 308) opens, the young exorcist, Tsubasa Jumonji , brings a problem to Rinne, looking for a solution. He has a rusted “ holy sword ,” that he wants Rinne's help in restoring, but is this weapon what it really purports to be? Next, Renge Shima , a damashigami , is using a forged shinigami license; now, everyone who comes into contact with her is caught in her conspiracy, including Kain , a young shinigami whom Renge loves.



Plus, why is a ghost stealing the tossed bouquets during weddings held at a small wedding chapel? Also, why is Rokumon , Rinne's “black cat by contract,” now a half-cat, half-pizza? To restore Rokumon, Rinne and Sakura will have to attend a witches' coven with their teacher, Annette Hitomi Anematsuri , who is now a budding witch herself.



THE LOWDOWN: The Rin-ne manga continues to delight with its mostly single-chapter, situation comedy stories. Creator Rumiko Takahashi does not always introduce new recurring characters, but she always makes the best use of the ones that she has already gifted us.



Rin-ne Graphic Novel Volume 31 is not one of the stronger volumes in this series, which was also the same case with Vol. 30. Still, we do get return appearances by Kain, a rival shinigami, and Annette, the shady teacher, to name a few.



There are even a few stories worthy of love, such as “I Want the Bouquet,” about the wedding-bouquet stealing ghost. In fact, the best stories in Vol. 31 focus on lovelorn ghosts, such as “Have a Hot Water Bottle.” I find myself usually delighted by Takahashi's unrequited-love ghost stories. These are the little oddities that make each volume of Rin-ne worth reading.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers who love Rumiko Takahashi’s manga will want the Shonen Sunday title, Rin-ne .



B+

7 out of 10







Rating: 7 /10

