Blue Exorcist: Volume 20 manga review

It was when Rin Okumura had an argument with his foster father, the famous exorcist, Father Shiro Fujimoto , that he learned that the Demon Lord Satan was his father! Even after Satan suddenly appeared and tried to drag him to hell, Rin was still determined to reject his demonic blood line. He enrolled at True Cross Academy Private High School in order to train to become an exorcist. Rin’s twin brother, Yukio Okumura , already an exorcist, was his instructor.



As Blue Exorcist , Vol. 20 (Chapters 89 to 93) opens, Rin and company celebrate “ Happy (Merry Xmas) Birthday Eve ,” their combined birthday and Christmas party. There is even more big news when Rinzo Shima 's older brother and fellow exorcist, Juzo , calls to announce that he and Mamushi Hojo are having a baby. And they are inviting everyone down to Kyoto for a New Year's wedding. But the New Year also brings a shocking public event that exposes the exorcists.



Privately, Rin and Yukio discover that an older exorcist, Shura Kirigakure , once met their mother, whose name was Yuri Egin . This only raises more questions for and more tension between the brothers, and for Yukio, there is only more despair.



THE LOWDOWN: Once a year, I get around to reading the Blue Exorcist manga. However, I have read three volumes in a little less than a year, two in less than four months.



Blue Exorcist Graphic Novel Volume 20 starts off with some wonderful events. It is truly a celebratory volume, perfect for the holidays – at least the first half. Vol. 19 took a deep dive into this series' demonic side, with some details about the dark history inside the narrative. The second half of Vol. 20 returns to the mysterious origins of the Okumura brothers, with creator Kazue Kato offering a most shocking cliffhanger that will make sure most of us, dear readers, will be back for more. Of course, there is no reason for us to ever stop reading the fantastic Blue Exorcist.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for dark magic and action will want to try the “Shonen Jump Advanced” title, Blue Exorcist .



Rating: 10 /10

