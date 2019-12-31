Comics / Comics News

Blue Exorcist: Volume 19 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated "T+" for "Older Teen"





Rin Okurmura has an argument with his foster father, the famous exorcist, Father Shiro Fujimoto, and that is how he learns that the Demon Lord Satan is his father! Even after Satan suddenly appears and tries to drag him to hell, Rin is still determined to reject his demonic blood line. He enrolls at True Cross Academy Private High School in order to train to become an exorcist. Rin’s twin brother, Yukio Okumura, already an exorcist, will be his instructor.



As Blue Exorcist , Vol. 19 (Chapters 84 to 88) opens, Yukio returns to school while still recovering from his injuries. Meanwhile, the “ Arch Knight ,” Lewin “Lightning” Light , and his apprentice, Ryuji Suguro , continue their investigation into the Illuminati by focusing on “ Section 13 .” Entering “the Asylum,” a location beneath the school, they find a chamber shrouded in darkness and holding terrible secrets that were buried there for a reason.



So many of our young heroes have missed celebrating their birthdays because of missions and studying. So this year, they will celebrate Christmas and their birthdays in one big party. But “ Happy (Merry Xmas) Birthday Eve ” comes with a surprising announcement from one student.



[This volume contains “Blue Exorcist Bonus.”]



THE LOWDOWN: Once a year, I get around to reading the Blue Exorcist manga. Just before the end of 2019, I snuck in a second volume. I usually think about the Harry Potter novels and films... to one extent or another when I read Blue Exorcist.



Blue Exorcist Graphic Novel Volume 19 takes a deep dive into this series' demonic side, with some details about dark history inside the narrative. “Lightning” and Suguro make an excellent pair, and, quite frankly, they could be the stars of their own manga. Creator Kazue Kato offers some of his best storytelling via their investigation into Section 13.



John Werry 's excellent translation and English adaptation makes me think of Harry Potter, which is a good thing. John Hunt 's stylish lettering gives this series a Gothic and baroque vibe that is perfect for this setting and this world.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for dark magic and action will want to try the Shonen Jump Advanced title, Blue Exorcist .



A

9 out of 10







Rating: 9 /10

