Twin Star Exorcists: Volume 12 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







He certainly did not want to be an exorcist, but then, Rokuro Enmado met a mysterious girl named Benio Adashino . This 14-year-old was serious about being an exorcist, and she wanted to fight the monstrous creatures called Kegare . Because their destinies are intertwined, Rokuro and Benio are called the “ Twin Star Exorcists .” They are fated to marry... and to conceive the “ Prophesied Child .”



As Twin Star Exorcists , Vol. 12 (Chapters 41 to 44) opens, “ the Hadare Castle Imperial Tournament ” begins. There will be four matches in which female exorcists engage in some girl-on-girl battle action, and six matches pitting male opponents. For Mayura Otomi, this will be her first time defending the family after becoming something of a wunderkind and being named the head of an exorcist family. For Rokuro, he will have to force Mitosaka family head, Twelve Guardian Azure Dragon, Kankuro Mitosaka , to bring his best to the match.



THE LOWDOWN: The Twin Star Exorcists manga, as I have previously stated, seems to be in a constant state of flux. The narrative introduces new characters and new subplots at a steady rate, but sometimes there are only new character in service of the battle.



Twin Star Exorcists Graphic Novel Volume 12 is entirely battle manga. While I won't say that it is the worst volume of the series, it is certainly my least favorite volume in a series that I generally like. Creator Yoshiaki Sukeno is quite good at creating conspiracies and battle scenes. He is also quite good at character development and drama, and there really isn't any of that here. I need that, so I don't think Vol. 12 is indicative of what Twin Star Exorcists is in general. So read on, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of action-fantasy, shonen manga will want to try the “Shonen Jump” manga, Twin Star Exorcist s.



B

6 out of 10







