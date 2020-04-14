Comics / Comics News

Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign Volume 15 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T+” for “Older Teen”





In the year 2012, the trumpets of the apocalypse proclaimed the fall of humanity. Vampires rose from the shadows and began their reign over the Earth. A mysterious virus killed almost all adult humans, sparing those younger than 13 years of age. The children were subsequently enslaved as livestock for vampires. In 2016, the orphan Yuichiro “Yu” Hyakuya stepped forward, seeking revenge; his goal was and is to kill each and every vampire.



As Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign , Vol. 15 (Chapters 56 to 59) opens, the vampires, Lord Ferid Bathory and Krul Tepes, are undergoing exposure torture. Thus, the only one who can help Yu and his friends is Lt. Col. Guren Ichinose , whom Ferid accused of being the one who cause the “ Catastrophe ” eight years ago. With all Guren's secrets, can Yu trust him? Mikaela “Mika” Hyakuya (Yu's foster brother turned vampire) sure as hell doesn't think so!



Meanwhile, Lt. General Kureto Hiragi takes the battle to his monstrous father, Tenri . If he defeats his father, Kureto will not only take over the Demon Army , but he will also be forced to inherit something else from his father...



[This volume includes an “Afterword” and a full-color mini-poster insert.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga is one of my favorite vampire comics. With its political intrigue and demonic possession, this series is as much dark fantasy as it is vampire manga.



Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign Graphic Novel Volume 15 digs deep into the narrative secrets and lies. Creators, artist Yamato Yamamoto and writer Takaya Kagami , have characters telling the truth, but nothing is simple. How much of the truth is being revealed? Do these truths have a perspective? How important is Yuichiro Hyakuya to resolution of this story and to whom is he important? It seems as if Seraph of the End is getting even more interesting.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of vampire manga will want to try of the “Shonen Jump Advanced” series, Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign .



A

9 out of 10







Rating: 9 /10

