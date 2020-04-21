Comics / Comics News

Haikyu!!: Volume 29 manga review

As a child, Shoyo Hinata saw the legendary volleyball (haikyu) player known as “the Little Giant” compete at the national volleyball finals. From that point, Hinata began a quest to be the best volleyball player ever. In a sport in which tall athletes dominate, however, Hinata's height of 5'4” is considered too short. Now, he plays for Karasuno Public High School with his rival, Tobio Kageyama . Hinata does not believe that a player needs to be tall in order to play volleyball, especially when a player can jump higher than anyone else – as he can.



As Haikyu!! , Vol. 29 (Chapters 252 to 260; entitled “Found”) opens, the “ National Spring Tournament ” continues. Karasuno won its opening match and is early in its second round match against Inarizaki High School , one of the favorites to win the entire tournament. Plus, Inarizaki has a set of “wonder twins,” the brothers Osamu and Atsumu Miya . These siblings even have their own version of Hinata and Kageyama's “freak quick.”



Luckily, Karasuno has grit and determination... and a taiko drum crew!



[This volume includes a bonus story, an illustrated character profile, and miscellaneous art.]



THE LOWDOWN: I had not read the Haikyu!! manga in almost a year and a half. Now, I have read two volumes in less than a month. I had forgotten how really good the series is at depicting all that is fast and furious about a volleyball match.



Haikyu!! Graphic Novel Volume 29 has our Karasuno heroes in full battle mode against a team that is much better than they are. Creator Haruichi Furudate has fashioned another intriguing volleyball match, which makes Vol. 29 an invigorating read. Furudate also uses the chapters that comprise this volume to have his characters develop as players.



Adrienne Beck 's translation captures the game action and the character evolution. Letterer Erika Terriquez shines as she creates the furious comic book noise of a match... that does not end by the end of this volume.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of sports manga will want the “Shonen Jump” title, Haikyu!!



A

8.5 out of 10







Rating: 8.5 /10

