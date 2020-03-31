Comics / Comics News

Haikyu!!: Volume 24 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





Shoyo Hinata saw the legendary volleyball ( haikyu ) player known as “ the Little Giant ” compete at the national volleyball finals. From that point, Hinata began a quest to be the best volleyball player ever. In a sport in which tall athletes dominate, however, Hinata's height of 5'4” is considered too short. Now, he plays for Karasuno Public High School with his rival, Tobio Kageyama . Hinata does not believe that a player needs to be tall in order to play volleyball, especially when a player can jump higher than anyone else – as he can.



As Haikyu!! , Vol. 24 (Chapters 208 to 216; entitled “First Snow”) opens, Karasuno High adviser, Ittestu Takeda , announces that Kageyama has been invited to participate in the “ All-Japan Under 19 Youth Training Camp .” From this group of 15 and 16-year-old players will, in two years, emerge Japan's next “world team.” Then, Takeda announces that hot freshman “middle blocker,” Kei Tsukishima , has been invited to a special training camp for rookies in Miyagi Prefecture.



Now, Hinata is overflowing with jealousy at the unparalleled opportunities afforded his teammates and peers, but not to him. Stubborn and determined, Hinata decides to crash Tsukishima's camp, but will the coaches and invited players accept him? How much will they accept him?



[This volume includes “Best Lineup Voting Results!!” and bonus art.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Haikyu!! manga is really good at depicting all that is fast and furious about a volleyball match. This is the first time in twenty months that I have read Haikyu!!, so I'd forgotten that creator Haruichi Furudate is also good at presenting character drama.



Haikyu!! Graphic Novel Volume 24 presents some of the biggest challenges for its star character, Shoyo Hinata. Furudate slows the narrative and forces Hinata to learn in an environment in which he is an outsider, a spectator, and (essentially) a gopher. Personally, I enjoyed the contemplative approach to observing these characters, especially Hinata, who goes through a cycle of evolution here.



Adrienne Beck 's translation makes this volume an engaging read in which the character drama is far more interested than any volleyball action scenes. When there is sports action, however, letterer Erika Terriquez is ready with fonts and effects that pop off the page.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of sports manga will want the “Shonen Jump” title, Haikyu!!



A

8 out of 10







Rating: 8 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





