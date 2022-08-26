ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Short Gems on Disney Plus: Sparkshorts


PixarSparkShortsLogo.png

By Patrick Oliver
August 26, 2022




I've very recently stumbled upon the SPARKSHORTS series by Pixar Studios on Disney Plus, and I have to say that the quality in the material that I've seen so far is very high. There are different styles of animation, which means they all look and feel different too. Sound and music are used to good, sometimes stirring effect. The directing and editing are faultless and the stories are strong and very involving.

I genuinely feel like I've been missing out up until now, having only just discovered this series of short animated films. But I am very appreciative, that I now have a new world of animated shorts to enjoy! So far I've viewed 'Float', 'Smash and Grab' and 'wind' and they were equally impressive and a joy to watch. I may have to ration watching the others, but now that the pandoras box has opened, there may be no closing it. If you are a fan of animation and haven't already watched these short films, please do! They'll brighten your day.  


The list of Sparkshorts (so far) are:

Purl__film__poster_1.jpg
SmashandGrab2019_1.jpg
Kitbull_1.jpg

Wind_Short_Film_Poster.png
Burrow_Film_Poster.png
Nona_Film_Poster.png
Loop_Short_Film_Poster.png
Twenty_Something_Short_Film_Poster.png
PixarFloat2019Poster.jpeg
Out_2020_film_poster.jpg


Last Updated: August 26, 2022 - 20:31

