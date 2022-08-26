Movies / Animé and Toons

Short Gems on Disney Plus: Sparkshorts

By Patrick Oliver















I 've very recently stumbled upon the SPARKSHORTS series by Pixar Studios on Disney Plus, and I have to say that the quality in the material that I've seen so far is very high. There are different styles of animation, which means they all look and feel different too. Sound and music are used to good, sometimes stirring effect. The directing and editing are faultless and the stories are strong and very involving.







I genuinely feel like I've been missing out up until now, having only just discovered this series of short animated films. But I am very appreciative, that I now have a new world of animated shorts to enjoy! So far I've viewed 'Float', 'Smash and Grab' and 'wind' and they were equally impressive and a joy to watch. I may have to ration watching the others, but now that the pandoras box has opened, there may be no closing it. If you are a fan of animation and haven't already watched these short films, please do! They'll brighten your day.











The list of Sparkshorts (so far) are:







