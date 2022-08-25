Movies / Animé and Toons

Short Gems On Disney plus #2

By Patrick Oliver











I liked adult Groot as a character in the Guardians Of The Galaxy film. He made me wonder what his homeworld was like and what else he was capable of. Baby Groot in The Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, was a pleasant evolution of the character. Full of curiosity and quite wilful, he was a funny intriguing member of the team.







Now on Disney plus we have 5 different episodes exploring Baby Groot and following him on his adventures. He's still as wilful, warm and occasionally dark as before, but we get to see him from his first steps to other interactions (no further spoilers here!).





The episodes are hugely entertaining and very well done. The level of details is extraordinary, and they zip along at a great pace. Creatively and visually each episode is very impressive with lots of neat touches and the occasional sight gag. There are nods to many classic films in these episodes, and it's good to be able to spot one or two. I can see why the episodes are 5-6 minutes long, because the work that must go into committing them to the screen must be huge. Well done everyone involved.

















