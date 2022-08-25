Movies / Animé and Toons

Short Gems on Disney Plus

By Patrick Oliver







Like most people that have streaming services, I occasionally dig around on the lists for something to watch. Recently I discovered that on DisneyPlus there are a whole load of short films, mostly related to known films or characters, but some not.







So far I've discovered live action Marvel Shorts (Shield related and Thor related)and animated shorts like BURN-E. I'll do seperate reviews/write-ups for the other titles as I come to them.







BURN-E was a character in the WALL-E film, that film was a great animated science fiction film, well directed, with a strong thought-provoking narrative, full of humour, and stunning visuals. And this BURN-E short has elements of that all through it, it was actually released at much the same time as the film and occures during the film's timeline, with characters from that film popping up here and there. it's an enjoyable and accomplised piece in it's own right. I'm an animation fan and a fan of animated shorts so this was a lovely find and good surprise. Here's to finding more of this ambition and quality.

