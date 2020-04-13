Comics / Comics News

Yona of the Dawn: Volume 13 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







The only princess in the Kingdom of Kohka , Yona lives an ideal life. Her father, King Il, dotes on her, and her faithful guard, Son Hak of the Wind Tribe , protects her. Yona even cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, her cousin Lord Su-won of the Sky Tribe . However, everything changes for Princess Yona on her 16th birthday when the king is killed and Hak is blamed. Soon, Yona is on the run with Hak, but she is determined to reclaim her throne. To do so, she begins a journey to find the Four Dragon Warriors .



As Yona of the Dawn , Vol. 13 (Chapter 71 to 76) opens, Fire Tribe Chief, General Kang Su-Jin , and Ri Hazara , a warlord from the “ Sen Province ” of the Kai Empire , invade Kohka. They lead their forces to Hiryuu Palace in a bid to dethrone Su-won, but the young king proves to be more capable than Kang could ever imagine. Will Yona and her friends join the battle?



[This volume includes the bonus chapter, “Thunder Beast.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The Yona of the Dawn manga is a shojo manga version of Chinese historical romance and quest-adventure. I am a big fan of both shojo manga and manga that is set in historical and fantastical versions of the Middle Kingdom.



Yona of the Dawn Graphic Novel Volume 13 begins with a battle, but much of the volume deals with healing a kingdom. Creator Mizuho Kusanagi focuses half this volume on Su-won and General Kang's sons, Kyo-ga and Tae-jun, the new inheritors of the Fire Tribe. There is also some quiet time with Yona and friends. Overall, Kusanagi emphasizes character and the beauty of friendship in a volume that rediscovers the contemplative side of this series.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of historical romantic adventure will want to try the “Shojo Beat” title, Yona of the Dawn .



A

8.5 out of 10







Rating: 8.5 /10

