Comics / Cult Favorite

The Return of ‘The Stolen Costume’

By Philip Schweier



The Adventures of Superman premiered on television in 1952, and many fans of the series regard its first season as their favorite. Storylines were more mature, and it would be a season or two before the show descended into campiness. A stand-out episode of season 1 is “The Stolen Costume,” in which a small-time gangster uses Superman’s costume in an attempt to blackmail him.





Daily Planet

Daily Planet

Adventures of Superman

Adventures of Superman