Retro Review: Superman (1988)

By Philip Schweier
July 24, 2024 - 14:28
Super-heroes were long the staple of Saturday morning cartoons, most notably Hanna-Barbera’s Super Friends, which ran from 1973-1985. After it left the airwaves, the Man of Steel was legally free to star in a solo series, produced by Ruby-Spears.
One of Gil Kane's production designs for Ruby-Spears
The show premiered on September 17, 1988. As the opening credits began with John Williams’ iconic theme, William Woodson’s voiceover echoed the classic narration from the 1950s Adventures of Superman, as clips of an animated Man of Steel in action roll over the screen.
This series is the first media adaptation of the Man of Steel that to adopt the major character revisions by John Byrne’s 1986 reboot. Most notably, Lex Luthor is the head of LexCorp, using his business assets to bedevil Superman in various ways. Aided by his air-headed gal Friday Jessica Morganberry, his persona owes much to Gene Hackman’s portrayal from the live action films.
Lex Luthor and his ditzy girlfriend, Jessica Morganberry
Alan Oppenheimer and Tress MacNeille played Jonathan and Martha Ken, respectively. They were featured in a four-minute closing segment that shared stories from Clark’s childhood, beginning with “The Adoption” in episode 1. Subsequent installments told stories of entering school, dating and playing high school sports. Episode 13 concludes with “It’s Superman,” featuring his first public appearance in costume.
In 2009, all 13 episodes were released as a two-disc DVD set. A recent re-watch shows the narratives hold up nicely, though a few visual elements date the show. Luthor’s girlfriend Miss Morganberry resembles a reject from Jem and the Holograms. Otherwise, it makes a fine addition to anyone’s Superman collection.