Retro Review: Superman (1988)

By Philip Schweier



Super-heroes were long the staple of Saturday morning cartoons, most notably Hanna-Barbera’s Super Friends, which ran from 1973-1985. After it left the airwaves, the Man of Steel was legally free to star in a solo series, produced by Ruby-Spears.

According to Wikipedia, as Superman’s 50th anniversary approached, CBS and Ruby-Spears began working on a new animated show. Long-time comic book writer Marv Wolfman had contributed a Superman parody to Garbage Pail Kids, and was tapped as story editor. Joining him to provide character designs was comic artist Gil Kane. The pair had collaborated on a stellar run in Action Comics from 1982-1984.

The show premiered on September 17, 1988. As the opening credits began with John Williams’ iconic theme, William Woodson’s voiceover echoed the classic narration from the 1950s Adventures of Superman, as clips of an animated Man of Steel in action roll over the screen.

This series is the first media adaptation of the Man of Steel that to adopt the major character revisions by John Byrne’s 1986 reboot. Most notably, Lex Luthor is the head of LexCorp, using his business assets to bedevil Superman in various ways. Aided by his air-headed gal Friday Jessica Morganberry, his persona owes much to Gene Hackman’s portrayal from the live action films.

Regular cast members include Beau Weaver (Superman), Ginny McSwain (Lois Lane), Mark L. Taylor (Jimmy Olsen), Stanley Ralph Ross (Perry White) and Michael Bell (Lex Luthor). Other notable performers who lent their voices to the show include René Auberjonois as General Zod; Nancy Cartwright (pre-Bart Simpson) as young Clark’s baby sitter; and Howard Morris, channeling his inner Ernest T. Bass as the Prankster.

Alan Oppenheimer and Tress MacNeille played Jonathan and Martha Ken, respectively. They were featured in a four-minute closing segment that shared stories from Clark’s childhood, beginning with “The Adoption” in episode 1. Subsequent installments told stories of entering school, dating and playing high school sports. Episode 13 concludes with “It’s Superman,” featuring his first public appearance in costume.

Sadly, the series only ran for a single season. Wolfman claims Judy Price, who was in charge of CBS' children's programming, had a distaste for super-hero shows, and scheduled the show early in the morning where it struggled to meet its targeted audience of 9-13 year olds.

In 2009, all 13 episodes were released as a two-disc DVD set. A recent re-watch shows the narratives hold up nicely, though a few visual elements date the show. Luthor’s girlfriend Miss Morganberry resembles a reject from Jem and the Holograms. Otherwise, it makes a fine addition to anyone’s Superman collection.