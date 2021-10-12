Comics / Comics News

So Superman Is Bisexual?

By Hervé St-Louis



While Jonathan Kent’s sexuality will remain, no risks were taken by DC Comics. Jonathan Kent did not come out as transgender. Now that would have been a breakthrough as it would have fundamentally altered the character. But DC could not do that as its lawyers would not allow it! Best to create a new character from the get-go who will become transgender rather than mess with a gender-fluid intellectual property. It seems that it’s easier to kill Superman to bump the sales up than to turn him into a transgender woman.







Finally, a question I have is why Jon had to discover his sexuality through another person/partner, rather than on his own?