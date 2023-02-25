Comics / Comics News

That Time Canada Claimed Superman for Stamps Collectors

By Hervé St-Louis



In 2013, Canada Post released to great acclaim, a series of Superman stamps based on important comic book covers from the character's history and 75th anniversary. Over the years, Canada has released several stamps of Superman, due to the DC Comics' character's Canadian co-creator Joe Shuster. Canadians have long claimed Superman as their own as it is said that Shuster drew a few sketches of the character before he left the country for Cleveland, Ohio. For example, the Daily Planet, the newspaper where Superman's alter go Clark Kent works, was said to be inspired by the Toronto Star.









Canada Post is always on the look out for interesting Canadian culture and heritage elements to put forwards for stamp collectors and the public. In 1995, Superman was one of the superheroes celebrated in another stamp collection featuring Canadian characters such as Nelvana and Captain Canuck. The stamps were available at Canada Post outlets across Canada.

The stamps feature covers of Superman #1 (1939), Action Comics #13 (1939), both drawn by Shuster. Then there is a cover of Superman #32 (1945) originally drawn by Wayne Boring; Superman #233 (1971) by Neal Adams; Man of Steel #1 (1986) by John Byrne; an image of Superman from Superman #204 (2004) by Jim Lee, and the cover of Superman Annual #1 (2012) by Kenneth Rocafort.