First Appearance Superman Action Figure (2004)


By The Editor
November 28, 2021 - 12:05

Buy this sealed First Appearance Superman action figure from DC Direct released on December 2004 from DC Direct. It’s a unique for the special Superman fan and collector.

Superman, the world's first super-hero, made his debut in 1938's ACTION COMICS #1! Celebrate this landmark first appearance with a stunning action figure representing the MAN OF STEEL's original costume! The SUPERMAN ACTION FIGURE measures approximately 6 7/8" tall, features multiple points of articulation and a cloth cape. This figure includes a base and a mini-reproduction of the comic in which the character first appeared and is packaged in a 4-color deluxe blister.

The box is sealed and was never opened but not in pristine shape. This action figure is rare and has been sold out for over a decade. Last one in stock. The final shipping cost is to be determined outside of Canada and the United States.


Last Updated: November 28, 2021 - 13:02

