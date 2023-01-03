Movies / Animé and Toons

Strange World - A Grand Adventure

By Patrick Oliver











The prologue in Strange World is a nice taster of the world the characters inhabit and a good introduction to the Clade's and their personal motivations too.







I'll admit it. I've been starved of good, glossy sci-fi recently and was pleasantly surprised when this film provided me with what I needed. There are some steam-punk elements to this film that are a joy to see. The visuals are great and the action and all round inventiveness on display made me feel like this could have been written by a spirtual grandchild of Jules Vernes. The transport design is top notch and happily reminded me of pulp science fiction book covers and films from the 1930's and 1940's.







The main family in this film, the Clade's (Searcher, Meridian and their son, Ethan) are an interesting bunch they get along well on the surface, but just beneath the surface there is potential for discord. The Clades are a farming family in Avalonia, they plant 'Pando', a plant that Searcher discovered and powers virtually everything in Avalonia. Everything is going swimmingly. Then one day out of the blue, someone from Searchers' past turns up looking for his help and knowledge from his exporing days. From there the action ramps up, as does peril and there rae one or two new discoveries that no one expected.







Don Hall and & Qui Nguyen have given us a fun and engaging family film, chock full of heart, adventure, laughs and a (very) strong environmental message. I look forward to watching it again.





