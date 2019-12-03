Comics / Press Releases

VIZ Media Announces New Releases for December 2019

By Leroy Douresseaux







VIZ MEDIA PRESENTS NEW HOME MEDIA AND PUBLISHING RELEASES FOR DECEMBER



Get The Latest Blu-ray Set For BLEACH Anime Series And New Manga Releases JUJUTSU KAISEN And Junji Ito’s NO LONGER HUMAN



VIZ Media wraps up 2019 with three new home media and publishing releases for December. First up, BLEACH Blu-ray Set 5 continues Ichigo’s fight against the Arrancars, all in beautiful HD and packed with bonus features. The popular supernatural SHONEN JUMP series JUJUTSU KAISEN receives a long-awaited print and digital debut. Finally, horror master Junji Ito’s ultimate adaptation of an immortal work of Japanese literature, NO LONGER HUMAN by author Osamu Dazai, will be available as a deluxe hardcover edition.



New Home Media for December:



BLEACH Blu-ray Set 5 - Blu-ray MSRP: $54.97 U.S. / $63.99 CAN · Available December 3rd



As Ichigo fears the growing strength of the Hollow within him, the Soul Society detects an attack on the World of the Living by Arrancars—Hollows with Soul Reaper powers created by the traitor Sosuke Aizen! Ichigo rushes to the aid of his friends, but his Hollow interferes. Can Ichigo master his inner self in time to help defeat the threat of the Arrancars? And who are the mysterious Visoreds who are interested in recruiting him? Set 5 features 28 episodes on four Blu-ray discs (Eps. 112-139). Bonus features include a VIZ staff commentary track that is available for select episodes, digital art gallery and clean opening and endings.



New Publishing Releases for December:



JUJUTSU KAISEN By Gege Akutami - MSRP: $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens - Available December 3rd



In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!



NO LONGER HUMAN By Junji Ito - MSRP: $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN · Rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers - Available December 17th



Plagued by a maddening anxiety, the terrible disconnect between his own concept of happiness and the joy of the rest of the world, Yozo Oba plays the clown in his dissolute life, holding up a mask for those around him as he spirals ever downward, locked arm-in-arm with death.



Osamu Dazai’s immortal—and supposedly autobiographical—work of Japanese literature, is perfectly adapted here into a manga by Junji Ito. The imagery wrenches open the text of the novel one line at a time to sublimate Yozo’s mental landscape into something even more delicate and grotesque. This is the ultimate in art by Ito, proof that nothing can surpass the terror of the human psyche.



For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.







Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





