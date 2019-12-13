Comics / Comics News

Magi: The Magic of the Labyrinth Volume 37 manga review

The shonen manga, Magi (subtitled The Labyrinth of Magic ), is set on a world that is an alternate version and recreation of the ancient Old World (similar to ancient Persia). About 14 years before the story begins, several magic castles (of various architectural styles) begin to appear in this world. These mysterious ruins, “ Dungeons ,” are full of treasures and traps. Aladdin , who is a Magi (a sorcerer of creation), and his friend, King Alibaba Saluja , embark on dangerous and deadly adventures into those Dungeons to find fortune and glory and more adventure.



As Magi , Vol. 37 (Chapters 360 to 368 to Final Night) opens, the world teeters on the brink of destruction. Alibaba stands against all his former comrades because they are convinced that everything should return to its basic “ Rukh ” forms. This means accepting “fate” over “free will.” At the same time, inside the “ Sacred Place ,” deep inside the “ Great Rift ,” Sinbad struggles with David , the one who corrupted him. It is David who wants everything to return to Rukh, and to stop him, Sinbad may have to sacrifice himself.



Meanwhile, Aladdin proposes that all metal vessel users sacrifice themselves, which means death, to be united as a single metal vessel user, which would be Alibaba. Aladdin believes that may (or may not) stop David, and if it does, Alibaba would be the undisputed king of the world. Is that what everyone wants? Is that what Alibaba wants? Plus, will Alibaba and Morgiana ever get married?



[This volume includes bonus manga.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Magi manga has presented its readers with so much adventure and so many subplots in the previous 36 graphic novels. But now, it has come to an end.



Magi Graphic Novel Volume 37 is the final volume of the series. Creator Shinobu Ohtaka offers some of the series most beautiful and detailed art, especially on jewelry, costumes, and weapons. Readers who have stuck with the series, which began its American run six years ago, have been rewarded with a happy ending. I must say that it is a satisfying one. Vol. 37 is not the best volume of the series. I rarely find that final volumes of manga series are the best or are even among the best. But this resolution to Magi will do.



John Werry 's translation and English scripting captures the craziness that Ohtaka fashions for these final chapters, but Werry also finds the humor in the wrap-up. Stephen Dutro letters for the apocalypse and for a happy ending in a way that I can describe as “just right.”



Ohtaka, at least to my reading, leaves a few openings for a sequel, follow-up, or spin-off series. In Magi, Vol. 37, the “happy ending” does not mean the end. There is work still to be done and perhaps, more adventure to be found.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for adventure stories will want to read the “Shonen Sunday” title, Magi .



