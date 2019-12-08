Comics / Manga

Magi: The Magic of the Labyrinth Volume 35 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





The Magi manga (subtitled The Labyrinth of Magic ) is set on a world that is an alternate version and recreation of the ancient Old World (similar to ancient Persia). About 14 years before the story begins, several magic castles (of various architectural styles) begin to appear in this world. These mysterious ruins, “ Dungeons ,” are full of treasures and traps. Aladdin, who is a Magi (a sorcerer of creation), and his friend, King Alibaba Saluja , embark on dangerous and deadly adventures into those Dungeons to find fortune and glory and more adventure.



Magi , Vol. 35 (Chapters 339 to 349) opens inside the “ Sacred Place .” It is there that Aladdin, Alibaba, and Morgiana must face the “ Seven Dungeons of Sinbad .” Here, time not only flows backward and forward, but different versions of Sinbad from different times in his life also await them. However, there may be a way for all interested parties to work together... if they can listen to one another instead of fighting one another.



[This volume includes bonus manga.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Magi manga has presented its readers with so much adventure and so many subplots in the previous 34 graphic novels. Now, we are down to the last three volumes of the series.



Magi Graphic Novel Volume 35 finds creator Shinobu Ohtaka initially presenting the kind of spectacular battles that define this series, in part, as a shonen battle manga. Then, the story takes a turn, as adversaries debate fate and free will and how they will confront otherworldly problems.



John Werry 's translation and English scripting captures the spontaneity of this discussion, keeping things lively and engaging. Letterer Stephen Dutro uses fonts and different word balloon styles to suggest the tone and tenor of the debate. Vol. 35 is all quite surprising, but the ending suggests that there are still confrontations to come in the final two volumes of Magi.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for adventure stories will want to read the “Shonen Sunday” title, Magi .



A

8 out of 10







Rating: 8 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





