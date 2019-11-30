Comics / Manga

Magi: The Magic of the Labyrinth Volume 33 manga review

The Magi manga (subtitled The Labyrinth of Magic ) is set on a world that is an alternate version and recreation of the ancient Old World (similar to ancient Persia). About 14 years before the story begins, several magic castles (of various architectural styles) begin to appear in this world. These mysterious ruins, “Dungeons,” are full of treasures and traps. Aladdin , who is a Magi (a sorcerer of creation), and his friend, King Alibaba Saluja , embark on dangerous and deadly adventures into those Dungeons to find fortune and glory and more adventure.



As Magi , Vol. 33 (Chapters 319 to 328) opens, Empress Kogyuko makes a shocking decision about the “ International Alliance .” As ruler of the Kou Empire , she it taking her nation out of the alliance, and two other empires are considering doing the same. In Sindria , King Sinbad is frustrated that the world is moving away from what he saw as his full-proof plan to save the world now and far into the future. The move by the Kou Empire is the most obvious sign that “his alliance” is starting to fray.



Torn between his black and white rukh , Sinbad believes that it is finally time to travel to the “ Sacred Place .” Although rivals await him there, the Sacred Place is where Sinbad will find the power to make sure things go his way.



THE LOWDOWN: It is true that Magi has presented its readers with so much adventure and so many subplots in the previous 32 graphic novels. Now, we are down to the last five volumes of the series.



Magi Graphic Novel Volume 33 finds creator Shinobu Ohtaka initiating the plots and subplots that will move the series into a space to resolve the conflicts of the past, present, and perhaps, future. I have to be careful and not reveal too much, but there are some surprises in Vol. 33. John Werry 's translation and English scripting is at its best, and Stephen Dutro 's lettering keeps the story stylish as ever. As we race towards the final volume (Vol. 37), dear readers, we are being rewarded for hanging around.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for adventure stories will want to read the “Shonen Sunday” title, Magi .



A

8.5 out of 10







Rating: 8.5 /10

