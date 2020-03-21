Comics / Comics News

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Volume 13 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





Two high school students from eminent families. Both of good character. Kaguya Shinomiya , a well-bred lady and an heir, is Student Council Vice-President at Shuchin Academy , a school for the children of the rich and famous and for future leaders. Miyuki Shirogane is the strong, silent type who has a singular focus on his studies, and he is President of the Student Council. Kaguya and Miyuki are two geniuses, each in love with the other. But love is war, so which one will confess love to the other when the one who first confesses his... or her love loses.



Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Vol. 13 (Chapters 122 to 131) opens on the first day of Shuchin Academy's school festival, known as “ The Hoshin Cultural Festival .” Love is all up in the air, for there is a school legend which says that students who exchange heart-shaped objects are publicly declaring their love. But not everyone knows about the legend, as Tsubame Koyasu learns when Yu Ishigami innocently gives her a heart-shaped object. But Tsubame doesn't think Yu is being innocent!



Well, there are plenty of heart-themed objects and edibles, plenty of scares in a haunted house, and plenty of conniving. What happens when our pride-crossed lovers, Kaguya and Shirogane, find themselves in an exchanging mood?



[This volume includes bonus manga.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga is still juggling a clueless pair of lovebirds-that-could-be-but-aren't. Still, with each volume, the stars seem closer to aligning for our star-crossed lovers... we hope.



Kaguya-sama: Love is War Graphic Novel Volume 13 doesn't focus on Kaguya and Shirogane. This volume takes place on the second half of the first day of the festival and runs to the close of the festival's second and final day. Creator Aka Akasaka to determined to have fun with most of his supporting cast. Many of the characters seem clueless about who loves them or are laser focused on the persons with whom they are obsessed. Akasaka always finds a way to remind readers that so many of these other characters are as fun as his two stars.



Tomoko Kimura 's translation and Annette Roman 's English adaptation, as usual, capture the sparkling vibe that makes this series so readable. And with that killer ending that Vol. 13 offers, we have to come back again.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of sitcom-type manga will want to read the Shonen Jump title, Kaguya-sama: Love is War .



A

8.5 out of 10







Rating: 8.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





