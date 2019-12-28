Comics / Comics News

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Volume 10 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Two high school students are from eminent families and are both of good character. Kaguya Shinomiya , a well-bred lady and an heir, is Student Council Vice-President at Shuchin Academy , a school for the children of the rich and famous and for future leaders. Miyuki Shirogane is the strong, silent type who has a singular focus on his studies, and he is President of the Student Council. Kaguya and Miyuki are two geniuses, each in love with the other. But love is war, so which one will confess love to the other when the one who confesses his... or her love first loses.



As Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Vol. 10 (Chapters 92 to 101) opens, Miyuki decides to make his romantic move on Kaguya. So why does she seem not to be bothered when he touches her hand? Later, Kaguya discovers that Miyuki is going on a “group date” to a karaoke bar, and she cannot stand the thought of him meeting and becoming friendly with another girl there. Her plan to protect her interests, however, might make things worse. Plus, Kaguya is forced to join the world of smart phones.



[This volume includes bonus manga.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga deals with the art of all is fair in love and war. This manga is a bit romantic, but it is not a shojo manga (comics for teen girls). It is a shonen manga (comics for teen boys) that sometimes mixes teen romance and raunchy innuendo and fanservice, like the beloved Strawberry 100% .



Kaguya-sama: Love is War Graphic Novel Volume 10 sees some advancement in the “relationship” between the leads, Kaguya and Miyuki. It seems like love might actually happen. Love actually, I say! Well, I like that the series isn't all teasing and being coy, and the narrative is moving forward.



Tomoko Kimura 's translation and Annette Roman 's English adaptation are clever and spry. Stephen Dutro 's lettering captures all the humor infused in this tale of two stubborn high school students with some kind of crazy crush. I'm curious to see where this goes next.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of sitcom-type manga will want to read the Shonen Jump title, Kaguya-sama: Love is War.



A-

7.5 out of 10







Rating: 7.5 /10

