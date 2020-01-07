Comics / Comics News

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Volume 11 manga review

They are two high school students from eminent families and are both of good character. Kaguya Shinomiya , a well-bred lady and an heir, is Student Council Vice-President at Shuchin Academy , a school for the children of the rich and famous and for future leaders. Miyuki Shirogane is the strong, silent type who has a singular focus on his studies, and he is President of the Student Council. Kaguya and Miyuki are two geniuses, each in love with the other. But love is war, so which one will confess love to the other when the one who confesses his... or her love first loses.



As Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Vol. 11 (Chapters 102 to 111) opens, Kaguya is still trying to understand the world of smart phones, especially the ins-and-outs of texting. After sending texting her, Miyuki wonders why Kaguya isn't replying... or why she is apparently staring at his texts for a long period of time... or so he thinks. Later, Miyuki decides to express himself through rap, Chika decides that she has to educate herself on rap. Wait until she discovers just how awful a rapper Miyuki is!



THE LOWDOWN: The Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga deals with the art of war, the war that is love. Most stories are single-chapter affairs, although plot points and story elements may rear their ugly heads in other chapters.



Kaguya-sama: Love is War Graphic Novel Volume 11 offers a wide variety of comic scenarios and situations. However, creator Aka Akasaka brings some of her supporting cast into focus, including the girl whose boyfriend was, until now, nameless. Vol. 11 is a reminder of how strong the supporting cast of this series is.



Tomoko Kimura 's translation and Annette Roman 's English adaptation really shine in the two chapters, “Chika Fujiwara Wants to Beat a Rhythm” and “Ai Hayasaka Wants to Talk.” These are the two chapters that involve Miyuki and Chika rapping. Stephen Dutro 's lettering does the rest, capturing the rhythm of their wacky rapping. Hey, this is another reason to give this manga a try.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of sitcom-type manga will want to read the Shonen Jump title, Kaguya-sama: Love is War .



Rating: 7.5 /10

