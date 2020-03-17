Comics / Comics News

D.Gray-man: Volume 26 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T+” for “Older Teen”





Allen Walker is 15-years-old and lives in an alternate version of Earth's 19th century. An Exorcist, Allen searches for a substance called “ Innocence ,” some of which has bonded with his left arm to form a bladed weapon. Allen is one of many Exorcists of the “ Black Order ” fighting the evil Millennium Earl and his minions, the demons known as “ Akuma .” Allen is also a very special Exorcist, and the Earl knows that.



As D.Gray-man , Vol. 26 (entitled Chapters 223 to 230; “Secrets and Remains”) opens, Nea , the legendary Noah known as “ The Fourteenth ,” resides inside Allen, and he is dominant. Allen's friend and most stalwart ally, Johnny Gill , has given up his position in the “ Science Section ” of the Black Order, to help his friend. Now, he is trying to rouse Allen to consciousness, but can Johnny manage to do so in time.



Meanwhile, the Black Order surrounds the city with talismans to keep Allen from escaping their manhunt. So why do Yu Kanda and General Tiedoll think they can spirit him away in their magical covered wagon?!



[This volume includes “Komui's Discussion Room.”]



THE LOWDOWN: I have read a volume of the D.Gray-man manga twice in three weeks. D.Gray-man is the kind of manga that is best read as close together as possible. That can be difficult as only three volumes of the English-language edition have been published over the last five years or so.



D.Gray-man Graphic Novel Volume 26 continues to focus on Allen Walker's struggles with the creature known as Nea or “The Fourteenth.” Creator Katsura Hoshino seems to be leading the series towards revealing a true and perhaps total origin of Allen, which is a good thing. I think once Hoshino reveals Allen, the narrative will begin its climb towards its inevitable conclusion, so now is a good time for readers to reacquaint themselves with this series. The drama is powerful, and Hoshino's art has never been more muscular and aggressive.



John Werry 's translation results in some gripping dialogue crackling with energy, and I found myself tearing through Vol. 26. Susan Daigle-Leach continues to use her lettering in a potent “soundtrack” attack that makes reading D.Gray-man irresistible.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for stylish shonen battle manga and action-fantasy will enjoy the Shonen Jump title, D.Gray-man .



Rating: 8.5 /10

