Anonymous Noise: Volume 17 manga review

Nino Arisugawa experiences two heart-wrenching goodbyes as a child. The first is Momo Sakaki . Nino loves singing to him, but he suddenly moves away. Then, there is young songwriter, Kanade “Yuzu” Yuzuriha , who nicknames Nino, “ Alice .” Before he moves away, he tells Nino that she should sing instead of scream. Now, Nino is in high school and is the lead singer of the band, “ In No Hurry to Shout ” a.k.a. “In No Hurry.” She is reunited with Momo and Yuzu, but things are different...



As Anonymous Noise , Vol. 17 (Chapters 94 to 98) opens, “ Othello/Grayish ,” the collaboration single recorded by In No Hurry and the band, Girless , is a number-one hit. In No Hurry also completes a in-store performance at a record store, but this is their finale as an active band before they go on hiatus.



The members of In No Hurry will seek a path to better themselves. Yuzu will take his mother on a journey through Europe to the places his late father/her husband, a musician, traveled before he died in a plane crash. Yuzu hopes this will help his mother finally accept the reality that her husband is dead, but will it be that easy?



Meanwhile, Momo has finally crafted a song that captures his long history with Nino. He wants Nino to sing the song with the lead singer of his band, Silent Black Kitty , a young woman named Miou Siguri (a former member of In No Hurry). Will Momo have the courage to ask Nino to sing that song?



THE LOWDOWN: The Anonymous Noise manga begins to coalesce around resolutions, as the series approaches its end. But the music still plays loudly.



Anonymous Noise Graphic Novel Volume 17 is the penultimate volume of the series and a pivotal volume. Creator Ryoko Fukuyama attempts to resolve the issues between Yuzu and his mother. Four supporting characters also become two couples, as these side-romances come to the fore. Probably the best thing about Vol. 17, however, is that Fukuyama hints at some resolution in the Nino-Momo-Yuzu love triangle, so this series should have a great final volume



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Shojo Beat high school romantic dramas will want to try Anonymous Noise .



A

9 out of 10







Rating: 9 /10

