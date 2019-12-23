Comics / Comics News

Anonymous Noise: Volume 10 manga review

Nino Arisugawa

Momo Sakaki

Kanade “Yuzu” Yuzuriha

In No Hurry



As Anonymous Noise , Vol. 10 (Chapters 53 to 58) opens, In No Hurry is finally coming together as a touring band. Although, Yuzu might still be struggling with his voice, everything else is good, and he has finally decided to be upfront with Nino. He is going to tell her that he loves her. However, both Momo and Yuzu will have to face demons from their pasts, just as Momo's band, Silent Black Kitty , and Yuzu's band, In No Hurry, are about to share the last date on their respective tours.



[This volume includes illustrated “back matter.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The Anonymous Noise manga is a musical, melodramatic, shojo romance manga. At its heart is one crazy love triangle – one girl singer and two songwriting boys, and there is another brewing in the background.



Anonymous Noise Graphic Novel Volume 10 delves once again into how Momo and Yuzu deal with complicated lives at home. This subplots for each character are some of the darker story elements in Anonymous Noise. As we cross the half-way point of the series, I suspect neither character's home dilemma will be resolved just yet. So onto the next song set...



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Shojo Beat high school romantic dramas will want to try Anonymous Noise .



A

8 out of 10







finds comfort in singing with, a boy who is her next door neighbor. Then, Momo suddenly moves away. Next, Nino finds comfort in a young songwriter,, who calls Nino, “Alice.” He tells her that she should sing instead of scream, but he also moves away. Now, Nino is in high school and is confronted by reunions. She also becomes the lead singer of the band, “In No Hurry to Shout” a.k.a. “.”

