Anonymous Noise: Volume 12 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated "T" for "Teen"





Nino Arisugawa , as a child, finds comfort in singing with Momo Sakaki , a boy who is her next door neighbor. Then, Momo suddenly moves away. Next, Nino finds comfort in a young songwriter, Kanade “Yuzu” Yuzuriha , who calls Nino, “ Alice .” He tells her that she should sing instead of scream, but he also moves away. Now, Nino is in high school and is confronted by reunions. She also becomes the lead singer of the band, “In No Hurry to Shout” a.k.a. “ In No Hurry .”



Anonymous Noise , Vol. 12 (Chapters 65 to 70) opens on a new school year. Spring has come and the petals on the cherry blossom trees are falling. Nino and Momo are in a relationship, but Nino hasn't seen Yuzu in months. She should be happy; she got what she wanted. Momo came back and now they are a couple... of sorts. Now, when she sings, Nino senses that her own voice is not the same as it was just a short time ago.



Will the Pop Music Club survive without Yuzu? Will Nino find her true sing voice... without Yuzu?



[This volume includes bonus art.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Anonymous Noise manga is a high school shojo romance and musical drama. The main characters are singers, songwriters, and musicians who are in love or are in various stages of romantic entanglement.



Anonymous Noise Graphic Novel Volume 12 is the first volume in the final one-third of the series' run. Creator Ryoko Fukuyama makes things edgy; after all, the love story of Nino and Momo can't have a happy ending... just yet... if they are to have a happy ending, at all. Readers will discover that in these final acts, some things are just beginning... including excellent melodrama.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Shojo Beat high school romantic dramas will want to try Anonymous Noise .



A

8 out of 10







