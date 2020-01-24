Comics / Comics News

Anonymous Noise: Volume 13 manga review

Rated “T” for “Teen”





Nino Arisugawa , once found comfort in singing with Momo Sakaki , a boy who is her next door neighbor. Then, Momo suddenly moves away. Next, Nino finds comfort in a young songwriter, Kanade “Yuzu” Yuzuriha , who calls Nino, “Alice.” He tells her that she should sing instead of scream, but he also moves away. Now, Nino is in high school and is reunited with both Momo and Yuzu. She also becomes the lead singer of the band, “In No Hurry to Shout” a.k.a. “ In No Hurry .”



Anonymous Noise , Vol. 13 (Chapters 71 to 75) opens, Nino is still unable to sing in a regular voice. She once sang so that Momo would hear her; now, they are a couple. With nothing left for which to yearn, Nino lacks the passion to bring out the best in her voice. She knows her band mate, Yuzu, is in love with her, and she believes that he took a leave of absence from the band because she and Momo became a couple.



With In No Hurry playing the “ Tokyo Sailing ” concert series, Nino decides that it is time to make a decision. Has she sung her last song?



[This volume includes the bonus story, the one-shot comic, “Spilled Gelatin.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The Anonymous Noise manga tells the story of rock bands, songwriters, and young love. At heart, it is also a typical high school shojo romance and musical drama.



Anonymous Noise Graphic Novel Volume 13 is the first volume in the final six volumes in this series. Creator Ryoko Fukuyama drops a bombshell on her readers. I can say that I certainly didn't see this crazy turn, but that is the best thing about Anonymous Noise – the soap opera. Casey Loe 's English adaptation captures that soap opera and melodrama, in all its loud, rock music glory.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Shojo Beat high school romantic dramas will want to try Anonymous Noise .



A

8 out of 10







Rating: 8 /10

