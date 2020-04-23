Comics / Comics News

My Hero Academia: Volume 17 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





People start manifesting superpowers called “ Quirks .” Some use their powers to commit crime, which creates the need for heroes. If someone wants to be a superhero, he or she enrolls in the Hero Academy . What would a person do, however, if he is one of the 20 percent born Quirkless? Middle school student Izuku Midoriya has no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes. Then, Midoriya meets the greatest hero of them all, All Might , who gives him a chance to change his destiny…



As My Hero Academia , Vol. 17 (Chapters 148 to 157; entitled “Lemillion”) opens, a group of pro heroes, Class 1-A students, and police officers continue their raid of the compound of the secretive yakuza organization known as “ Shie Hassaikai .” Their ultimate target is Chisaki Kai , the leader, who has plans to produce and to distribute a Quirk-killing drug.



Mirio Togata , Midoriya's current mentor, is determined to save Eri , the young girl held captive by Chisaki because her blood is the source of the Quirk-killing drug. To save the girl, however, Mirio, also known as “ Lemillion ,” will have to face two extremely dangerous adversaries. And what is the fate that Mirio's mentor, Sir Nighteye , sees for Midoriya?



[This volume includes an “Afterword.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The My Hero Academia manga is a Japanese superhero graphic novel series that is as powerful as the most powerful American superhero comic books. And I am a huge fan.



My Hero Academia Graphic Novel Volume 17 is all battle manga. Like Vol. 16, it has some character drama, but not as much. Like Vol. 16, Vol. 17 is an ultimate superhero fight comic and also a shonen battle manga on steroids. The result is an orgasm of superhero fantasy violence that rolls across the reader's imagination like a tsunami – just like last time. Oh, god; oh, god! I am ready for Vol. 18, and you should be reading this, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of superhero comics and of shonen battle manga will want to enroll at the “Shonen Jump” school, My Hero Academia .



A+

10 out of 10







Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





