My Hero Academia: Volume 14 manga review

One day, people started manifesting superpowers called “ Quirks .” Some used their powers to commit crime, which created the need for heroes. If someone wants to be a superhero, he or she enrolls in the Hero Academy . What would a person do, however, if he were one of the 20 percent born Quirkless? Middle school student Izuku Midoriya has no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes. Then, Midoriya meets the greatest hero of them all, All Might , who gives him a chance to change his destiny…



As My Hero Academia , Vol. 14 (Chapters 119 to 128; entitled “Overhaul”) opens, the impromptu battle between Midoriya and Katsuki “Kacchan” Bakugo comes to an end with a victor. However, this battle is not without consequence, but how bad will the consequences be? Meanwhile, their classmates learn about work study.



Plus, an organized crime group (yakuza) called “ Shie Hassaikai ;” its leader, “ Chisaki ,” who wears a plague mask; the League of Villains ; and a change of leadership: how do these elements connect?



Also, the former partner of All-Might: “ Sir Nighteye ” and his “ foresight ;” his sidekick, the “ permeation ” phasing-warping hero, “ Mirio Togata ;” his other sidekick, “ Bubble Girl ;” Sir Nighteye's agency; and who other than Midoriya was meant to get All-Might's power: how is all this connect?



[This volume includes bonus art, bonus manga, and character popularity poll results.]



THE LOWDOWN: I'll start by saying what I always say because it's darn-tootin' true. The My Hero Academia manga is one of the best (if not the best) superhero comic books in the entire world.



My Hero Academia Graphic Novel Volume 14 is a pivotal volume. Vols. 12 and 13 were turning point volumes. Volume 14 feels like it is offering the first steps in the series' next big confrontation slash conflict. Creator Kohei Horikoshi , like he always does, offers superb new heroes, villains, and troublemakers, but this time, these introductions feels special, like the gathering of thunder clouds.



Caleb Cook 's translation accurately captures the awesomeness that is this crucial moment in My Hero Academia time, and Cook makes it quite a blast to read. Dear readers, I assume that you have heard the saying, “If you don't know, you better ask somebody...” Well, I'm telling you before you ask. You should be reading My Hero Academia.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of superhero comics and of shonen battle manga will want to enroll at the Shonen Jump school, My Hero Academia .



