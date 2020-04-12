Comics / Comics News

My Hero Academia: Volume 16 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





There came a day when people started manifesting superpowers called “ Quirks .” Some used their powers to commit crime, which created the need for heroes. If someone wanted to be a superhero, he or she enrolled in the Hero Academy. What would a person do, however, if he were one of the 20 percent born Quirkless? Middle school student Izuku Midoriya had no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes. Then, Midoriya met the greatest hero of them all, All Might , who gave him a chance to change his destiny…



As My Hero Academia , Vol. 16 (Chapters 138 to 147; entitled “Red Riot”) opens, Midoriya's work study mentor, Sir Nighteye , leads a group of pro heroes, Class 1-A students, and police officers in a raid. There target is the compound of the secretive yakuza organization known as “ Shie Hassaikai .” They must capture Chisaki Kai , the leader, who has plans to distribute a Quirk-killing drug.



However, Chisaki is prepared for the invasion, and he has a small army of lackeys willing to do anything to stop the hero raid. Now, the U.A. High third year “ Big Three ”: “ Fat Gum ,” “ Tamaki Amajiki ,” and “ Red Riot ” are about to engage in their fiercest fights to date. And Red Riot will have to confront his doubts about himself.



[This volume includes bonus art – character sketches.]



THE LOWDOWN: The My Hero Academia manga is a Japanese superhero graphic novel series that is as good as an American superhero comic book. And I really like it.



My Hero Academia Graphic Novel Volume 16 is all battle manga, with a side of character drama courtesy of Red Riot. Vols. 12 and 13 were turning point volumes. Vols. 14 and 15 were pivotal to setting up the new epic hero org versus villain org war. With Vol. 16, creator Kohei Horikoshi unleashes it all. In this volume, the superhero fight comic merges with the shonen battle manga and the result is an orgasm of superhero fantasy violence that rolls across the reader's imagination like a tsunami. 'Nuff said.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of superhero comics and of shonen battle manga will want to enroll at the “Shonen Jump” school, My Hero Academia .



A+

10 out of 10







Rating: 10 /10

