Anime Rock Band, FLOW, Has Rescheduled North American Tour

JAPAN’S TOP ANIME ROCK BAND FLOW RESCHEDULES 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH RESET DATES AND ADDED SHOWS FOR 2021



Beloved “Ani-Song” Pop-Rock Band Delivers A Catchy Blend Of Rock/Punk/Pop Influenced Music On A 13-Date Tour Across The U.S., Canada And Mexico Next Spring; ２ Extra Shows Added



The Japanese rock band, FLOW , has rescheduled its 2020 North American tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New dates for the originally scheduled shows, along with 2 new shows in 2 North American cities, have been announced.



FLOW will hit North America next Spring for 1３ live dates that kick off on May 28th with a 2-night stand at the 2021 Animazement Anime Convention in Raleigh, NC. The band goes on to tour throughout June with standalone shows at premier venues in Atlanta, GA, Houston, TX ,Dallas, TX, San Jose, CA, Anaheim, CA, Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, York, NY, and Washington DC before heading to Mexico for a pair of shows in Monterrey and Mexico City.



Additional shows in Washington D.C. and Houston, TX have been added to the tour.



To-date, FLOW has contributed 25 songs to 11 popular anime series that include, “GO!!!,” and “Re:member,” the rollicking themes for the hit series, Naruto, “DAYS” from Eureka Seven, and “COLORS” from the sci-fi action series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. The band’s single, “Sign” was also used as the theme for the Naruto anime series sequel, Naruto Shippuden, and has been played more than 30 million times on Spotify.



FLOW is a five-piece band that has been critically acclaimed internationally and enjoys a global following for its potent, high energy style that adeptly blends melody-driven punk, rock and pop influences. The band’s songs have been featured extensively in many popular anime series and the group is at the forefront of the burgeoning “Ani-Song” (anime song) music scene



May 28th Raleigh, NC at ANIMAZEMENT Convention

https://animazement.com/



May 29th Raleigh, NC at ANIMAZEMENT Convention

https://animazement.com/



June 1 Atlanta, GA at The Center Stage

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005776EA9951E6



June 3 Houston, TX at The White Oak Music Hall

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Flow/411928?afflky=WhiteOakMusicHall



June 4 Dallas, TX at Canton Hall

https://www.axs.com/events/387833/flow-tickets?q=FLOW



June 7 Anaheim, CA at City National Grove of Anaheim

https://www.axs.com/events/387909/flow-world-tour-2020-tickets



June 8 San Jose, CA at Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C005774B47467FC



June 10 Vancouver, Canada at the Vogue Theatre

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/flow-tickets-83255492419



June 12 Toronto, Canada at the Phoenix Concert Theatre

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/83167699829



June 14 New York, NY at SONY Hall

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0000576BE7769CC3?brand=sonyhall&camefrom=cfc_sonyhall_200605artist



June 16 Washington DC at State Theatre

https://bit.ly/3fPqWi9



June 18 Monterrey, Mexico at Foro Didi

https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/flow-world-tour-2020-sign-in-monterrey-col-centro-monterrey-07-06-2020/event/1400578384411DED



June 19 Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Indie Rock

https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005845D18D9EBE



Since forking in 1998, FLOW has released 34 singles and 11 albums released by the Japanese label, Ki/oon Records. FLOW’s latest full-length release, Tribalythm, debuted last year. The group’s music videos and songs have been streamed more than 100 million times on Vimeo and Spotify and viewed by millions more on YouTube. Access FLOW’s Official YouTube page HERE.



Other notable FLOW singles include a cover of "CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA" (performed originally by Japanese pop singer Hironobu Kageyama) and was the featured opening theme song for the film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, and subsequently used as the theme song for a variety of Dragon Ball video games. The FLOW single, "Break It Down" was featured in the 2019 release of the video game, Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes.



FLOW Official Site: http://www.flow-official.jp/



FLOW Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLOWofficial.music



FLOW Official Twitter: @FLOW_official



FLOW official Instagram: FLOW_OFFICIAL_JAPAN







