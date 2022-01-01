Comics / Comic Reviews / Comic Strips

Mandrake the Magician: The first Superhero in Comics and Life

By Hervé St-Louis











The resemblance between the fictional character, and the stage magician was acknowledged early on, and the King Features creators and Gioglio would play with meta-narrative crossovers over the years, without any conflict involving copyrights nor trademark. These were the days! Both the stage magician wore tuxedos, were skinny and had fine moustaches. Both enjoyed a living entertaining guests and audiences for years.









Mandrake the Magician, of course survived his real-life counterpart and continues to appear in comic strips, comics, cartoons, television and a host of other media. The titular comic strip ended in 2013 when the current cartoonist Fred Fredericks retired. Prior, Falk had worked on the strip as a writer, joined by cartoonist Phil Davis in 1934 until his death in 1964. Mandrake the Magician is the prototype for many popular comic magicians such as Zatara, his daughter Zatanna, Sargon the Sorcerer, Ibis the Invincible, and many more.




