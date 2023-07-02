Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

My 2023 G.I Joe Classified Wishlist

By Hervé St-Louis



For this year’s G.I. Joe Classified Wishlist, I’m having to dig further as many favourites have been released or announced by Hasbro. I waited for YoJoe Month to end before compiling an updated list, basing it on last year’s list. As with every year, I split the Cobras from the Joes, and list mostly my top-ten and down below, honourable mentions, which I’m starting to run out of! For this year’s G.I. Joe Classified Wishlist, I’m having to dig further as many favourites have been released or announced by Hasbro. I waited for YoJoe Month to end before compiling an updated list, basing it on last year’s list. As with every year, I split the Cobras from the Joes, and list mostly my top-ten and down below, honourable mentions, which I’m starting to run out of!





Cobra





1. Zandar

The camouflage and infiltration expert, and Zartan’s brother.









2. Buzzer

The smarter Dreadnok.









3. Torch

The grape cola drinking Dreadnok.









4. Wild Weasel

The badly poetic pilot of the Rattler. A Haslab Ratler would be sweet.









5. Monkey Wrench

Another Dreadnok!









6. Iron Grenadier

The troop builders from Destro’s personal army.









7. Raptor

The crazy accountant dressed as a bird of prey. I’m starting to scrap the barrel here.









8. Crystal Ball

The Cobra hypnotist and interrogator can be creepy when well handled.









9. Road Pig

The gigantic and stupid Dreadnok.









10. Darklon

Destro’s distant cousin and fellow Iron Grenadier.









Joes





1. Flash

The first G.I. Joe laser rifle trooper.









2. Mainframe

The computer geek. We all need a geek like Mainframe!









3. Zap

The bazooka artillery trooper.









4. Short-Fuze

The original (and mostly the only) mortar-handling soldier of the G.I. Joe team.









5. Doc

Every one’s favourite medic. We saw how cool he would look in a bigger scale from Super7. Let’s hope we get him soon.









6. Blowtorch

The cool flamethrower handler.













7. Grand Slam

The jetpack operator with a laser gun. Everyone always forgets about him, and he often gets hurt in the comics. He never made it in the cartoons.













8. Sci-Fi

The ultra neon green laser riffle trooper. He’s a favourite of mine whose absence is odd.









9. Steeler

The Mobat tank driver and a ranking officer. I want a Haslab for him!









10. Alpine

The mountain trooper. Bazooka needs his buddy!









Honourable Mentions





I don't have honourable mentions for Cobra. I'll take anything that comes up, but I'm scrapping the barrel with Cobra! That's a good thing, not a criticism.





11. Footloose

The pot-smoking and Zen infantryman. He could come with a Ghillie.









12. Airtight

The environmental trooper and balding Joe!









13. Dial Tone

The communication’s expert with a whiny voice!









14. Lifeline

The cartoon’s pacifist who saves lives but wears a gun.









15. Jinx





The female ninja related to Storm Shadow’s clan.